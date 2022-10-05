Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 109,513 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,239,000 after buying an additional 316,413 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FENY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,544. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

