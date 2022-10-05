Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

