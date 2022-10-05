Financial Analysis: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) versus Its Rivals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,633.15% -55.93% -26.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 208 550 1147 18 2.51

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 70.75%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -7.38 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.32

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals competitors beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

