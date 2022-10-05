Fintel (LON:FNTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $165.50

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 9189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.11).

Fintel Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £171.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.65.

Fintel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Insider Activity at Fintel

Fintel Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins bought 17,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16). In related news, insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($58,905.27). Also, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 17,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16). Insiders bought a total of 47,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,980 in the last three months.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

