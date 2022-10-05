First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

First Bank Price Performance

First Bank stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

