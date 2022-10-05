First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.45

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 102761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

First Pacific Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.0549 dividend. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.89%.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.