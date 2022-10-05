First Personal Financial Services Acquires 550 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPK traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $463.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.59.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

