First Personal Financial Services Buys 479 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,756. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

