First Personal Financial Services Has $1.27 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 6,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,293. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

