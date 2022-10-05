First Personal Financial Services Has $3.10 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,824. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.