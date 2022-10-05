First Personal Financial Services Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

