First Personal Financial Services Purchases 105 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $14.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $573.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $558.63 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.