First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $31,316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $19,373,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $13,914,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 143,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $8,431,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SDS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

