First Personal Financial Services Sells 245 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,078 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 147.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. 10,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,360. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

