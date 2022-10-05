First Personal Financial Services Sells 334 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

HAE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

