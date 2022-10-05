First Solar (FSLR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/28/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/28/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

9/22/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $120.00 to $175.00.

9/7/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

9/2/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $141.00 to $152.00.

8/26/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.50.

8/18/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

8/15/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/8/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

8/8/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $197,428,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

