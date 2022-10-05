First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Trading 3.2% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 158,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 21,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50.

