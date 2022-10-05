First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 999,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 728,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 613,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,466.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 479,882 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.