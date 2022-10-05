FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 134.71 ($1.63).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FGP shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

LON FGP opened at GBX 106.70 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £800.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.31.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). In related news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

