FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 4,696 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

