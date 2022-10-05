FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $294.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.51 and its 200-day moving average is $394.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

