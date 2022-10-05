FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $188.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.28 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.