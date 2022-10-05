FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 64,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,384,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,420,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,041,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 414,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 299,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,607,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

