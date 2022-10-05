FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 4,611 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.