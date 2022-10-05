FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FirstService Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ FSV opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $202.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FirstService by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in FirstService by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $8,710,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 103,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

