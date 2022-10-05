Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. City State Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. 23,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,157. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

