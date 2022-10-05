FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading 3.2% Higher

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05. 76,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 71,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

