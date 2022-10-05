Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 3,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,001,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Amundi purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 140.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,205,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 558,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.