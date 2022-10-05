FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0236 on Major Exchanges

FOAM (FOAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 5% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FOAM

FOAM was first traded on July 7th, 2019. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space.

FOAM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

