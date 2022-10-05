Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.88. Foresight VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £172.58 million and a PE ratio of 397.50.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

