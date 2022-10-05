Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $430,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

