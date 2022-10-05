Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

