Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

