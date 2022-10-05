Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5,851.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 305,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300,125 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,854,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

