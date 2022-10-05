Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE WHR opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.03. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

