Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

AIG stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

