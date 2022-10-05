Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 33,314 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,314 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

CNP opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.