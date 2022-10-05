Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,702,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,557,000 after acquiring an additional 231,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 430,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

