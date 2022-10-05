Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.38. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 10,235 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORD. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forward Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Forward Industries during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

