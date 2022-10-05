Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.38. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 10,235 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORD. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.86.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
