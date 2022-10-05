Foster Group Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Best Buy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after acquiring an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after acquiring an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. 128,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

