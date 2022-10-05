Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

América Móvil Trading Down 2.7 %

América Móvil stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,696. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

