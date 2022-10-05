Foster Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.17. 4,724,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85.

