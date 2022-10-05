Foster Group Inc. Invests $111.27 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,046,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,266,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.29. The company had a trading volume of 181,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,680. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

