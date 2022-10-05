Foster Group Inc. Invests $380,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

