Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,576,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,823,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,441,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,713,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,472,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,352,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.64. 3,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

