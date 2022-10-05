Foster Group Inc. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 97,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,808. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

