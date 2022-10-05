Foster Group Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AXP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,922. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average is $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

