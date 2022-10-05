Foster Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 292,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,106. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

