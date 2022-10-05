Foster Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 843,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

