Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $747.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,251. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $643.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,680 shares of company stock valued at $39,818,318 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

